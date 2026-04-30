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PHOTOS: Earth Day Clean-Up at Old Police Station in May Pen

April 30, 2026
Environment
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PHOTOS: Earth Day Clean-Up at Old Police Station in May Pen
Photo: Dave Reid
Workers remove bulky waste during an Earth Day clean-up exercise at the Old Police Station in May Pen on April 22.

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Workers from the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and SPM Waste Management Limited load garbage bags into a truck for disposal during an Earth Day clean-up exercise at the Old Police Station in May Pen on April 22.

 

Workers from the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and SPM Waste Management Limited load garbage bags into a truck for disposal during an Earth Day clean-up exercise at the Old Police Station in May Pen on April 22.
Last Updated: April 30, 2026