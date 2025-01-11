PHOTOS: E-LEARNING Jamaica to Distribute more Than 15,000 Computers And Smart Boards To Schools This Year January 11, 2025 Listen Education Share Photo: Michael SloleyMinister of Education, Youth, Skills and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, delivers the main address during the annual Archbishop Samuel Carter Lecture at Campion College in St. Andrew on Thursday (January 9). Photo: Michael SloleyMinister of Education, Youth, Skills and Information, Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, delivers the keynote address during the annual Archbishop Samuel Carter Lecture at Campion College in St. Andrew on Thursday (January 9).