PHOTOS: Dr. Tufton Welcomes Nurses from Nigeria

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, addresses an introduction and handover ceremony for nurses from the Nigeria Technical Aid Corps Programme on Monday (July 7) at the Ministry in New Kingston. Listening (from left) are Chargé d'Affaires, Nigerian High Commission to Jamaica, Bintu Bwala Ekikor; and Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie. The nurses will join the local health team to boost human resource capacity.

