PHOTOS: Dr. Tufton Welcomes Nurses from Nigeria July 8, 2025 Health & Wellness Photo: Mark BellMinister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, addresses an introduction and handover ceremony for nurses from the Nigeria Technical Aid Corps Programme on Monday (July 7) at the Ministry in New Kingston. Listening (from left) are Chargé d'Affaires, Nigerian High Commission to Jamaica, Bintu Bwala Ekikor; and Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie. The nurses will join the local health team to boost human resource capacity. Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), engages in discussion with Chargé d'Affaires, Nigerian High Commission in Jamaica, Bintu Bwala Ekikor (right), during the introduction and handover ceremony for nurses from the Nigeria Technical Aid Corps Programme at the Ministry in New Kingston on Monday (July 7). The nurses will be integrated into the local healthcare workforce to boost human resource capacity. Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (third right), and Chargé d'Affaires, Nigerian High Commission in Jamaica, Bintu Bwala Ekikor (third left), share a photo opportunity with (from left) Dr. Umar Nda Jibril, Nurse Gbenga-Ige Omobolola Victoria, Nurse Alu Ashegi David and Dr. Chukwudi Ndu. The occasion was the introduction and handover of nurses from the Nigeria Technical Aid Corps Programme on Monday (July 7) at the Ministry's Office in New Kingston. The nurses will join the local health team as part of efforts to address staffing challenges. Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (third right), engages in light conversation with Chargé d'Affaires, Nigerian High Commission in Jamaica, Bintu Bwala Ekikor (third left), and representatives of a healthcare team from Nigeria. They are (from left), Dr. Umar Nda Jibril; Nurse Gbenga-Ige Omobolola Victoria; Nurse Alu Ashegi David; and Dr. Chukwudi Ndu. The occasion was at the introduction and handover of nurses from the Nigeria Technical Aid Corps Programme on Monday (July 7) at the Ministry in New Kingston. The nurses will join the local health team as part of efforts to address staffing challenges.