PHOTOS: Dr. Tufton Visits Spanish Town Hospital

November 7, 2024
Health & Wellness
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), addresses staff at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, during a visit to the facility on Wednesday (November 6). The institution is undergoing a $5.5 billion redevelopment. The hospital benefits thousands of people who rely on its services for care and is pivotal to the health system’s overall resilience.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second right), greets Project Manager for the Spanish Town Hospital redevelopment project, James Zhai. The occasion was Dr. Tufton’s visit to the hospital in St. Catherine on Wednesday (November 6) to observe the progress of work on the $5.5 billion project. Looking on (from second left) are: Parish Manager, St. Catherine Health Services, Abdon Campbell, and Interpreter, Raymond Wang.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second right), listens to Interpreter, Raymond Wang (right), during a visit to the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine on Wednesday (November 6) to observe the progress of work on the $5.5 billion redevelopment project at the institution. Others (from left) are: Project Manager, James Zhai, and Parish Manager, St. Catherine Health Services, Abdon Campbell.
Skip to content