PHOTOS: Dr. Morris Dixon Meets With Student Leaders

Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEY

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (fourth left), shares a photo opportunity with members of the National Secondary Students’ Council (NSSC) and the Jamaica Prefects’ Association (JPA), during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle offices in Kingston on Tuesday (January 21). The student leaders (from left) are NSSC Region One Vice President, Jhonelle Knight; NSSC National Treasurer, Chelsea Moulton; JPA Region Five Vice President, Jovanni McLaughlin; NSSC President, Laurel Williams; JPA President, Rheanna Robinson; JPA National General Secretary, Elijah McDonald; and NSSC National General Secretary, Nikhil Lalwani.