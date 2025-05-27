PHOTOS: Dr. Kasan Troupe at JNSC Passing Out Parade May 27, 2025 Listen National Security Share Photo: Donald De La HayePermanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, delivers her remarks at the Passing Out Parade of the Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) Intake 2024/01, held at Up Park Camp, Kingston, on Thursday (May 22). The Full Story Graduates of the Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) Intake 2024/01, during the march past exercise at the Passing Out Parade, held on Thursday (May 22), at Up Park Camp, Kingston. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe (front), inspects graduates during the Passing Out Parade for the Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) Intake 2024/01, held at Up Park Camp, Kingston, on Thursday (May 22). Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe (left), presents the Runner- Up Most Outstanding Award to Private National Service (NS) Bromwell (right), at the Passing Out Parade for the Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) Intake 2024/01, held on Thursday (May 22) at Up Park Camp in Kingston. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe (left), presents the Most Outstanding Award to Private National Service (NS) Clarke (right), during the Passing Out Parade for the Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) Intake 2024/01, held on Thursday (May 22) at Up Park Camp in Kingston.