PHOTOS: Dr. Dunn Visits Centenarians in St. Mary

Photo: Donald De la Haye

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn (second left), presents centenarian 103-year-old Ruth Drummond with a gift basket during his visit to her home in Annotto Bay, St. Mary, on Monday (May 26). Ms. Drummond’s granddaughter, who is Head of the Accident and Emergency Department at Annotto Bay Hospital, Dr. Shameka Hughes (left) holds a card with a message from Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. Representatives from the Ministry have been paying visits to Jamaicans 100 years and older in recognition of Centenarians Day 2025 on May 20 under the theme ‘Honouring a Century of Wisdom and Grace’.