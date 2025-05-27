PHOTOS: Dr. Dunn Visits Centenarians in St. Mary May 27, 2025 Listen Labour Share Photo: Donald De la HayeMinister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn (second left), presents centenarian 103-year-old Ruth Drummond with a gift basket during his visit to her home in Annotto Bay, St. Mary, on Monday (May 26). Ms. Drummond’s granddaughter, who is Head of the Accident and Emergency Department at Annotto Bay Hospital, Dr. Shameka Hughes (left) holds a card with a message from Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. Representatives from the Ministry have been paying visits to Jamaicans 100 years and older in recognition of Centenarians Day 2025 on May 20 under the theme ‘Honouring a Century of Wisdom and Grace’. The Full Story Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn (left), presents centenarian 100-year-old Loretta Reid with a gift basket during a visit to her home in Free Hill, Port Maria, on Monday (May 26). Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn (left), shows centenarian Loretta Reid a card with a message from Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., in recognition of Centenarians Day 2025. Dr. Dunn visited the 100-year-old at her home in Free Hill, Port Maria, on Monday (May 26).