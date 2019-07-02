live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives – Sectoral Debate @ 02:00pm
PHOTOS: Dr. Chang at 20th Anniversary of Duhaney Park Police Station

July 2, 2019
National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), converses with Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gary Francis, during a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Duhaney Park Police Station, in St. Andrew, on June 29. Dr. Chang delivered brief remarks during the event, which was held at the station.

 

National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left), shares a light moment with Opposition Senator, K.D. Knight, during a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Duhaney Park Police Station, in St. Andrew, on June 29. Dr. Chang delivered brief remarks during the event, which was held at the station. Senator Knight is a former National Security Minister.