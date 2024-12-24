PHOTOS: Digicel Foundation’s Build Jamaica Grant Handover Ceremony December 24, 2024 Listen Economic Growth & Job Creation Share Chief Executive Officer of the Digicel Foundation, Charmaine Daniels (left), interacts with Principals and students during the organisation’s 20-for-20-for-20 Build Jamaica Grants handover ceremony on December 6. The event was held at Digicel’s headquarters in Kingston. From right are Principal of Salt Spring Primary and Infant School, Norma Brydson, and Principal of Prickly Pole Primary and Infant School, Judith Whyte Gayle. The students are Rickayla Warlock and Ty'aira Young of Salt Spring Primary and Infant School, and Kaneil Whilby and Raveesh Brown of Prickly Pole Primary and Infant School. Grade-three students of Salt Spring Primary and Infant School in St. James, Ty’aira Young and Rickayla Warlock, engage in a playful moment during the Digicel Foundation’s 20-for-20-for-20 Build Jamaica Grants handover ceremony on December 6. The event was held at Digicel’s headquarters in Kingston. Salt Spring Primary received a grant that will assist with the completion of an infant classroom.