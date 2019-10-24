JIS News
home » JIS News » National Security

PHOTOS: Department Of Correctional Services Expo

National Security
October 24, 2019
Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Rudyard Spencer (left); and Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Department of Correctional Services, Dexter Thompson, look at items on display at the Department of Correctional Services’ Exposition and Awareness Day, at the St. Catherine Sports Complex on October 23.