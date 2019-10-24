PHOTOS: Department Of Correctional Services Expo

JIS News
home » JIS News » National Security
Photo of the day
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), tests one of the new hospital reclining chairs that will soon be distributed to hospitals across the island, on Tuesday (October 22) at the Ministry’s warehouse, in Kingston. At left is Senior Medical Representative, Jamaica Hospital Supplies, Tanya March.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Environment
October 24, 2019
Health & Wellness
Community
OPM
October 24, 2019
JIS radio
October 24, 2019
JIS News | Presented by: Lorraine Mendez
October 24, 2019
Feature | Presented by: Twila Wheelan
October 24, 2019
Feature | Presented by: Vanessa Silvera
Get the facts