February 2, 2026
PHOTOS: Dennis Brown Floral Tribute
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), looks on as Member of Parliament for St. James Southern and Opposition Spokesperson on Culture, Creative Industries and Information, Nekeisha Burchell, lays a wreath on the grave of late reggae icon Dennis Brown. The wreath-laying ceremony was held at the National Heroes Park in Kingston on February 1, to commemorate the 69th birthday anniversary of the ‘crown prince of reggae’.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), and Opposition Spokesperson on Culture, Creative Industries and Information, Nekeisha Burchell (centre), observe as Marla Brown lays a wreath on the grave of her late father, reggae icon Dennis Brown. The Ministry commemorated the 69th birthday anniversary of the ‘crown prince of reggae’ at the National Heroes Park in Kingston on February 1.

 

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left). and Opposition Spokesperson on Culture, Creative Industries and Information, Nekeisha Burchell (second right), share a moment with the family of Dennis Brown during a ceremony to commemorate the 69th birthday anniversary of the ‘crown prince of reggae’ at the National Heroes Park in Kingston on February 1. From left are Dennis Brown’s daughter, Marla Brown; friend Dermont Grant; son, Daniel Brown; and chairman of the Dennis Brown Foundation, Joseph Junior Lincoln.
