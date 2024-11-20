PHOTOS: Crown Prince of Norway Tours Mobile Justice Unit November 20, 2024 Listen Justice Share Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (centre), greets United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador, His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, during his tour of a Mobile Justice Unit at the Ministry’s Head Office in Kingston on Tuesday (November 19). At right is Canada’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Mark Berman. The Full Story Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (third right), shakes hands with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador, His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, during a tour of a Mobile Justice Unit at the Ministry’s Head Office in Kingston on Tuesday (November 19). The other participants (from left) are: State Secretary for International Development in Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bjørg Sandkjær; Canada’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Mark Berman; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Grace Ann Stewart McFarlane, and UNDP Resident Representative, Kishan Khoday. Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (right), in discussion with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador, His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway (second left), and members of his delegation during Tuesday’s (November 19) tour of a Mobile Justice Unit at the Ministry’s Head Office in Kingston. Others (from left) are: State Secretary for International Development in Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bjørg Sandkjær; and UNDP Resident Representative, Kishan Khoday. Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (left), accompanied by (from second left) United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador, His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway; UNDP Resident Representative, Kishan Khoday, and Executive Director, Legal Aid Council, Dian Watson, observe as Therese Braham, who uses a wheelchair, is lifted into a Mobile Justice Unit. She is aided by Legal Officer, Nyoka Graydon-Johnson. The occasion was a tour of the unit at the Ministry’s Head Office in Kingston on Tuesday (November 19). Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (left), and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador, His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway (second left), interact with Therese Braham, who uses a wheelchair, during Tuesday’s (November 19) tour of a Mobile Justice Unit at the Ministry’s Head Office in Kingston. Ms. Braham is aided by Legal Officer, Nyoka Graydon-Johnson. United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador, His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway (second right), in discussion with Executive Director of the Legal Aid Council, Dian Watson (right), during a tour of a Mobile Justice Unit at the Ministry of Justice in Kingston on Tuesday (November 19). Observing (from left) are: State Secretary for International Development in Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bjørg Sandkjær; and UNDP Resident Representative, Kishan Khoday.