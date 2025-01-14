PHOTOS: CPA Benchmark Self-Assessment Exercise at Gordon House January 14, 2025 Listen Parliament Share Photo: Donald De La HayeSpeaker of the House of Representatives, Most Hon. Juliet Holness (left), shares a photo opportunity with Programmes Manager of the Good Governance Project, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Headquarters (CPA HQ), Fraser McIntosh (second left); Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe (centre); Clerk of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago and Branch Secretary of CPA in the country, Brian Caesar (second right); and President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson. Occasion was the CPA Benchmark Self-Assessment Exercise on Monday (January 13) at Gordon House in downtown Kingston. The CPA recommended Benchmarks for Democratic Legislatures provide internationally recognised standards for good governance in parliamentary practices. The Full Story Speaker of the House of Representatives, Most Hon. Juliet Holness (left), presents the book ‘Jamaica Heritage in Pictures’ to Programmes Manager of the Good Governance Project, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Headquarters (CPA HQ), Fraser McIntosh (centre), during the inaugural CPA Benchmark Self-Assessment Exercise on Monday (January 13) at Gordon House in downtown Kingston. Joining them is President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson (right). Speaker of the House of Representatives, Most Hon. Juliet Holness (left), presents the book ‘Jamaica Heritage in Pictures’ to Clerk of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago and Branch Secretary of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in the country, Brian Caesar (centre). The presentation took place on Monday (January 13), during the inaugural CPA Benchmark Self-Assessment Exercise at Gordon House in downtown Kingston. Sharing the moment is President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson.