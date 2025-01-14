PHOTOS: CPA Benchmark Self-Assessment Exercise at Gordon House

Photo: Donald De La Haye

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Most Hon. Juliet Holness (left), shares a photo opportunity with Programmes Manager of the Good Governance Project, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Headquarters (CPA HQ), Fraser McIntosh (second left); Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe (centre); Clerk of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago and Branch Secretary of CPA in the country, Brian Caesar (second right); and President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson. Occasion was the CPA Benchmark Self-Assessment Exercise on Monday (January 13) at Gordon House in downtown Kingston. The CPA recommended Benchmarks for Democratic Legislatures provide internationally recognised standards for good governance in parliamentary practices.