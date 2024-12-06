PHOTOS: Corporate Governance Awards

Photo: Adrian Walker

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Zavia Mayne (right), presents the Finance Minister's award to the Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ) at the Public Bodies Corporate Governance Awards ceremony on Wednesday (December 4) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. Accepting the award (from left) are Managing Director, Dr. Donald Farquharson; Board Chairman, Lyttleton Shirley; Corporate/Company Secretary, Dirkette Cooper; and board members Michael Stern, Kirk Benjamin, Danya Ho, Rochelle Cameron and Dr. Kofi Nkrumah-Young.