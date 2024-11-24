PHOTOS: Consul General To New York Hails HelpJaMM

Consul General of Jamaica in New York, Alsion Wilson, has commended the Help Jamaica Medical Mission (HelpJaMM) for its unwavering dedication to providing quality healthcare to undeserved communities in Jamaica and New Jersey for 14 years.

Addressing HelpJaMM’s 14th annual black-tie fundraising dinner held recently at the Hanover Manor in New Jersey, Mrs. Wilson said that since its founding in 2010 by Drs. Robert Clarke and Rudolph Willis, the organisation has been a beacon of hope, bringing vital medical aid to those in need.

She noted that HelpJaMM has facilitated life-saving surgeries for approximately 20,000 patients.

“Your tireless efforts have elevated the standards of healthcare provision, positively impacting countless lives across our beloved island and in New Jersey,” Mrs. Wilson said.

This past year, the mission’s work in Jamaica saw medications valued at thousands of dollars being distributed to needy patients.

“These acts of service exemplify your commitment to the well-being of the Jamaican people,” Mrs. Wilson said.

As the organisation looks forward to its 15th anniversary in January 2025, the Consul General encourage the members “to continue to embrace your mission with unwavering resolve.”

“HelpJaMM is a shining example of the diaspora’s dedication to giving back and uplifting our communities,” she said.

“I encourage you to keep the Jamaican flag flying high, to keep supporting our brothers and sisters in need, and to keep working towards your noble objective of providing free, quality healthcare to those who need it most,”

President of HelpJaMM, Dr. Robert Clarke, said that this year, the organisation’s medical mission to Jamaica included clinics in Seaford Town in Westmoreland; Smithsville in Clarendon; Greensvale and Christiana in Manchester; Hartease and Yallahs, St. Thomas; and Waltham Park in Kingston.

He said the team saw just over 5000 patients, distributed 3000 pairs of eyeglasses, and did medical examinations for over 500 students.

In addition, he informed that well-needed medication and medical supplies valued at some US$50,000, were distributed.

Dr. Clarke said that a feature of this year’s mission was the testing of young athletes in high school for congenital heart disease.

He thanked the many donors and supporters for their continued assistance.

Three individuals, Aneita Fullerton, Jahmal Peart and Dr. Akosua Serwah Boabu, were awarded with the 2024 Health Care Service Award of Excellence during the function.