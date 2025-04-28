PHOTOS: Consul General to New York Attends 129th Penn Relays By: Consulate General of Jamaica - New York, April 28, 2025 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Photo: Derrick ScottJamaica’s Consul General to New York, Alsion Wilson (sixth right), shares a photo opportunity with members of the Montego Bay-based Mount Alvernia High School track team, who participated in 129th Penn Relays at the Franklin Field Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from April 24 to 26. The Full Story Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Alsion Wilson, is surrounded by members of the Guys Hill High School track team, who participated in the 129th Penn Relays held at the Franklin Field Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from April 24 to 26. Mrs. Wilson is an alumna of the St. Catherine-based institution. Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB), Irwine G. Clare, Sr (third left), shares a moment with members of the Jamaica Nurses Association of New Jersey, who were on hand to provide medical assistance to the Jamaican athletes who participated in 129th Penn Relays at the Franklin Field Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from April 24 to 26.