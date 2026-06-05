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PHOTOS: Condolence Book Open at Foreign Affairs Ministry for Late Former State Minister Leslie Campbell

June 5, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: Condolence Book Open at Foreign Affairs Ministry for Late Former State Minister Leslie Campbell
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, signs the Condolence Book opened for late former State Minister, Leslie Campbell, at the Ministry’s headquarters in downtown Kingston, on Thursday (June 4). Mr. Campbell served as State Minister from 2020 to 2022. The Condolence Book, which was opened on June 3, will remain available for signing until June 5 at the Ministry, 2 Port Royal Street, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

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Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith, signs the Condolence Book opened for late former State Minister, Leslie Campbell, at the Ministry’s headquarters in downtown Kingston on Thursday (June 4). Mr. Campbell served as State Minister from 2020 and 2022. The Condolence Book, which was opened on June 3, will remain available for signing until June 5 at the Ministry, 2 Port Royal Street, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Last Updated: June 5, 2026