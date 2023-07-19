JIS News
PHOTOS: Cocktail Reception for the Presentation of Project Star

National Security
July 19, 2023
United States (US) Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Nick Perry (left), is warmly greeted by Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Jamaica, Her Excellency Angie Marti¬nez. Occasion was a cocktail reception for the presentation of Project Social Transformation and Renewal (STAR), at the Ambassador’s residence in St. Andrew on July 17.
