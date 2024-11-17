| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: Civil Service Week Church Service

November 17, 2024
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, addresses the congregation at the Church of the Open Bible, Washington Boulevard, Kingston, during Sunday’s (November 17) service to launch Civil Service Week 2024.
Photo: Adrian Walker
Custos Rotulorum for St. Andrew, Hon. Ian Forbes, delivers remarks during Sunday’s (November 17) service at the Church of the Open Bible, Washington Boulevard, Kingston, to launch Civil Service Week 2024.
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, along with (from left) State Minister in the Finance Ministry, Hon. Zavia Mayne, and Custos Rotulorum for St. Andrew, Hon. Ian Forbes, participate in Sunday’s (November 17) service at the Church of the Open Bible, Washington Boulevard, Kingston, to launch Civil Service Week 2024.
Photo: Adrian Walker
Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) President, Techa Clarke-Griffiths, brings greetings during Sunday’s (November 17) service at the Church of the Open Bible, Washington Boulevard, Kingston, to launch Civil Service Week 2024.
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), is greeted by Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) President, Techa Clarke-Griffiths, during Sunday’s (November 17) service at the Church of the Open Bible, Washington Boulevard, Kingston, to launch Civil Service Week 2024.
Last Updated: November 17, 2024