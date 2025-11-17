PHOTOS: Civil Service Week Church Service November 17, 2025 Listen Finance & Public Service Share Photo: Michael Sloley Writer and Producer at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Andrae Palmer (second left), who is one of 14 finalists for Civil Servant of the Year 2025, is congratulated by the JIS team (from left) Senior Photo Librarian, Maxine Shrouder; Manager, Human Resource Management and Development, Julian Tomlinson; and Director, Human Resource Management and Development, Dr. David Knight. Due to the impact of Hurricane Melissa, the selection process for this year's awards was abandoned and all the finalists were recognised at the service. The Full Story The 14 finalists for Civil Servant of the Year 2025 were presented with gift baskets at the Civil Service Week church service held on Sunday (November 16), at the Eastwood Park New Testament Church of God in St. Andrew. Due to the impact of Hurricane Melissa, the selection process for this year’s awards was abandoned and all the finalists were recognised at the service. Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams (second right), is joined by (from left) Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Planning and the Public Service, Julian Robinson; Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Zavia Mayne; and Custos of St. Andrew, Hon. Ian Forbes, at the Civil Service Week church service held on Sunday (November 16), at the Eastwood Park New Testament Church of God in St. Andrew.