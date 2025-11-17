PHOTOS: Civil Service Week Church Service

Writer and Producer at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Andrae Palmer (second left), who is one of 14 finalists for Civil Servant of the Year 2025, is congratulated by the JIS team (from left) Senior Photo Librarian, Maxine Shrouder; Manager, Human Resource Management and Development, Julian Tomlinson; and Director, Human Resource Management and Development, Dr. David Knight. Due to the impact of Hurricane Melissa, the selection process for this year's awards was abandoned and all the finalists were recognised at the service.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it. Ok No Privacy policy