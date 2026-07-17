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PHOTOS: Circle of Love Children’s Day Celebration

July 17, 2026
Youth
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PHOTOS: Circle of Love Children’s Day Celebration
Photo: Mark Bell
Students display gift vouchers presented by representatives of the Child Month Committee during the recent Circle of Love Children’s Day Celebration at Parade in downtown Kingston as part of the activities marking Child Month 2026.

The Full Story

Chair of the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), Nicole Patrick Shaw (second right), interacts with a student (right) during the Circle of Love Children’s Day Celebration at Parade in downtown Kingston as part of the activities marking Child Month 2026.

 

Chair of the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), Nicole Patrick Shaw (right), presents a gift voucher to a student during the Circle of Love Children’s Day Celebration at Parade in downtown Kingston as part of Child Month 2026 activities.
Last Updated: July 17, 2026