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PHOTOS: Church Service Marking 50 Years of Women in the JDF

August 10, 2026
Gender Affairs
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PHOTOS: Church Service Marking 50 Years of Women in the JDF
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, addresses the congregation during Sunday’s (August 9) commemorative service at the Garrison Church of the Ascension, Up Park Camp, Kingston, marking 50 years of women’s service in the JDF.

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Wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen (left), Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman (right), and other officials depart the Garrison Church of the Ascension, Up Park Camp, Kingston, following Sunday’s (August 9) commemorative service marking 50 years of women’s service in the JDF.

 

Wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen (third left), and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman (third right), join other officials in singing a hymn during Sunday’s (August 9) commemorative service at the Garrison Church of the Ascension, Up Park Camp, Kingston, marking 50 years of women’s service in the JDF.

 

Congregants participate in the singing of a hymn during Sunday’s (August 9) commemorative service at the Garrison Church of the Ascension, Up Park Camp, Kingston, marking 50 years of women’s service in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

 

Officiating Minister, Reverend Lieutenant Vanesa Burnett-Logan, delivers the sermon during Sunday’s (August 9) commemorative service at the Garrison Church of the Ascension, Up Park Camp, Kingston, marking 50 years of women’s service in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).
Last Updated: August 10, 2026