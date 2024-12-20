PHOTOS: Christmas Treat for the Elderly in Western Kingston December 20, 2024 Listen Local Government Share Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Local Government and Community Development and Member of Parliament for Kingston Western, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), presents senior citizen, Gwendolyn Morgan with a care package during the annual Christmas treat for the Elderly at the Tivoli Gardens Community Centre on Thursday (December 19). The Full Story Minister of Local Government and Community Development, and Member of Parliament for Kingston Western, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right) receives a warm hug from senior citizen Sharon Tennant, as he presents her with a care package at the annual Christmas Treat for the Elderly held on Thursday (December 19) at the Tivoli Gardens Community Centre. Minister of Local Government and Community Development, and Member of Parliament for Kingston Western, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (centre), shows off his dance skills during the annual Christmas Treat for the Elderly held on Thursday (December 19) at the Tivoli Gardens Community Centre. He is joined by residents of Tivoli Gardens.