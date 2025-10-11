PHOTOS: China Ambassador Calls at Labour Ministry October 11, 2025 Listen Labour Share Photo: MARK BELL Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), receives a gift from Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Jamaica, His Excellency Wang Jinfeng, during a courtesy call at the Ministry's North Street offices on Thursday (October 9). The Full Story Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (left), makes a point during discussion with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Jamaica, His Excellency Wang Jinfeng, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s North Street offices on Thursday (October 9). Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (second right), and Minister of State, Hon. Donovan Williams, document information during a meeting with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Jamaica, His Excellency Wang Jinfeng (right), at the Ministry’s North Street offices on Thursday (October 9). Looking on is Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dione Jennings.