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PHOTOS: Child Month Candlelight Vigil

May 4, 2026
Local Government
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PHOTOS: Child Month Candlelight Vigil
Photo: Mark Bell
State Minister in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Delroy Williams, representing Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, lays a floral tribute at the Secret Gardens monument in downtown Kingston, during Sunday’s (May 3) Child Month candlelight vigil in memory of Jamaican children who have died violently or tragically.

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Onieka Finch assists her son, Ke’Andre Hylton, in placing a candle at the Secret Gardens monument in downtown Kingston, during Sunday’s (May 3) Child Month candlelight vigil in memory of Jamaican children who have died violently or tragically.

 

Chief Executive Officer of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Robert Hill, pays his respects at the Secret Gardens monument in downtown Kingston, during Sunday’s (May 3) Child Month candlelight vigil in memory of Jamaican children who have died violently or tragically.

 

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, lays a floral tribute at the Secret Gardens monument in downtown Kingston, during Sunday’s (May 3) Child Month candlelight vigil in memory of Jamaican children who have died violently or tragically.
Last Updated: May 4, 2026