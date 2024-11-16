PHOTOS: CASE Evening of Excellence November 16, 2024 Listen Education Share Photo: Mark Bell Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, presents the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) Alumni Association Award to Dr. Joseph Lindsay (centre), in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Agriculture Education, Research and Development. Displaying the award citation is President of the Association, Everett Hyatt. The occasion was the CASE Evening of Excellence Gala Dinner and Awards Banquet at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Wednesday (November 13). Photo: Mark Bell Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (right), greets National Commercial Bank (NCB) Financial Group Chairman, Michael Lee-Chin, during the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) Evening of Excellence Gala Dinner and Awards Banquet at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Wednesday (November 13). Mr. Lee-Chin was the guest speaker. With them is CASE President, Dr. Derrick Deslandes. Photo: Mark Bell Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (second left), greets Chief Executive Officer of StanMark Processors Limited, Canute Sadler, during the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) Evening of Excellence Gala Dinner and Awards Banquet at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Wednesday (November 13). Looking on (from left) are CASE President, Dr. Derrick Deslandes; National Commercial Bank (NCB) Financial Group Chairman and the event’s guest speaker, Michael Lee-Chin, and President of the CASE Alumni Association, Everett Hyatt.