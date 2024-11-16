PHOTOS: CASE Evening of Excellence

Photo: Mark Bell

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, presents the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) Alumni Association Award to Dr. Joseph Lindsay (centre), in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Agriculture Education, Research and Development. Displaying the award citation is President of the Association, Everett Hyatt. The occasion was the CASE Evening of Excellence Gala Dinner and Awards Banquet at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Wednesday (November 13).