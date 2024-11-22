PHOTOS: Carlong Teachers Luncheon

Photo: Dave Reid

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe (second left), greets teacher at New Works Primary and Infant School, Jovan Dwyer, during Carlong Publishers (Caribbean) Limited’s Teachers’ Appreciation Luncheon and Awards Ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday (November 20). Others (from left ) are: Carlong Publishers General Managers, Jason and Candice Carby.