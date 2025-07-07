| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: CARICOM Regional Judicial Dialogue

July 7, 2025
CARICOM
Photo: Dave Reid
Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), leads discussions during the Regional Judicial Dialogue at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Sunday (July 6), ahead of the opening ceremony for the 49th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government. The Heads of Government addressed critical issues including transnational crime, the rule of law, and judicial cooperation. The talks formed part of efforts to strengthen regional justice systems and reinforce the Caribbean’s collective response to security and governance challenges.
Photo: Dave Reid
Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, greets CARICOM Secretary General, Dr. Carla Barnett, during the Regional Judicial Dialogue at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Sunday (July 6), ahead of the opening ceremony for the 49th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government. The talks formed part of efforts to strengthen regional justice systems and reinforce the Caribbean’s collective response to security and governance challenges.

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), shakes hands with Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, and Head of Delegation, Hon. Sean Sobers, prior to the start of the Regional Judicial Dialogue at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Sunday (July 6). The discussion, held ahead of the opening ceremony for the 49th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government, formed part of efforts to strengthen regional justice systems and reinforce the Caribbean’s collective response to security and governance challenges.

 

Barbados’ Prime Minister, Hon. Mia Mottley, and Chief Justice, Hon. Mr. Justice Leslie Francis Haynes, SC (centre), listen to a point from Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Hon. Philip Davis, prior to the start of the Regional Judicial Dialogue at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Sunday (July 6). The talks, held ahead of the opening ceremony for the 49th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government, formed part of efforts to strengthen regional justice systems and reinforce the Caribbean’s collective response to security and governance challenges.
Last Updated: July 7, 2025