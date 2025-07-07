PHOTOS: CARICOM Opening Ceremony

Prime Minister and CARICOM Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Mottley, break into spontaneous dance, following Sunday’s (June 6) opening ceremony of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

Prime Minister and CARICOM Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (9th left), is flanked by other regional leaders during Sunday’s (June 6) opening ceremony of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.