PHOTOS: CARICOM Opening Ceremony

July 7, 2025
CARICOM
Photo: Adrian Walker
Prime Minister and CARICOM Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (9th left), is flanked by other regional leaders during Sunday’s (June 6) opening ceremony of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.
Photo: Adrian Walker
Prime Minister and CARICOM Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Mottley, break into spontaneous dance, following Sunday’s (June 6) opening ceremony of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

The Full Story

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, addresses the opening ceremony of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Sunday (July 6).

 

Last Updated: July 7, 2025