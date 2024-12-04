PHOTOS: British Council Caribbean’s 90th Anniversary Celebration

Photo: Donald De La Haye

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (right), joins in a toast to celebrate the British Council Caribbean’s 90th anniversary on Monday (December 2) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston. From left are Principal Director, Entertainment Policy Development and Monitoring Branch in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Gillian Wilkinson McDaniel; British Council Country Director, Damion Campbell; and United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater.