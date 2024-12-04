PHOTOS: British Council Caribbean’s 90th Anniversary Celebration December 4, 2024 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (right), joins in a toast to celebrate the British Council Caribbean’s 90th anniversary on Monday (December 2) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston. From left are Principal Director, Entertainment Policy Development and Monitoring Branch in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Gillian Wilkinson McDaniel; British Council Country Director, Damion Campbell; and United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater. The Full Story Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (right), joins in the cutting of cake to mark the British Council Caribbean’s 90th anniversary on Monday (December 2) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston. From left are Principal Director, Entertainment Policy Development and Monitoring Branch in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Gillian Wilkinson McDaniel; British Council Country Director, Damion Campbell; and United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater. Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, delivers remarks during the British Council Caribbean’s 90th anniversary celebration on Monday (December 2) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston. United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater, addresses the British Council Caribbean’s 90th anniversary celebration on Monday (December 2) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston. British Council Country Director, Damion Campbell, addresses Council’s 90th anniversary celebration on Monday (December 2) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston.