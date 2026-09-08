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PHOTOS: Back-to-School Fair in Gordon Pen Spanish Town

September 8, 2026
Education
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PHOTOS: Back-to-School Fair in Gordon Pen Spanish Town
Photo: Dave Reid
Justice of the Peace (JP) and 2026 Governor-General’s Achievement Award (GGAA) recipient, Kaydia Clair, is joined by Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn, in unpacking items for a back-to-school fair held on Saturday (September 5), in Gordon Town in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. The event, which involved collaboration among various community organisations, included the distribution of school bags, books and other supplies to prepare students for the new school year.
PHOTOS: Back-to-School Fair in Gordon Pen Spanish Town
Photo: Dave Reid
Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn, is joined by volunteers in placing books in school bags during a back-to-school fair held on Saturday (September 5), in Gordon Town in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. The event, which involved collaboration among various community organisations, included the distribution of school bags, books and other supplies to prepare students for the new school year.
PHOTOS: Back-to-School Fair in Gordon Pen Spanish Town
Photo: Dave Reid
Ann-Marie Sharpe and her daughter Kamara Campbell, share a moment at a back-to-school treat held in Gordon Pen, Spanish Town on Saturday (September 5).The event, which involved collaboration among various community organisations included the distribution of school bags, books and other supplies to prepare students for the new school year.
PHOTOS: Back-to-School Fair in Gordon Pen Spanish Town
Photo: Dave Reid
Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn, shares a high-five with Kamara Campbell, after presenting her with a school bag during a back-to-school fair held on Saturday (September 5), in Gordon Town in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. The event, which involved collaboration among various community organisations, included the distribution of school bags, books and other supplies to prepare students for the new school year.
Last Updated: September 8, 2026