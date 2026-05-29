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PHOTOS: Argentine Republic’s May Revolution Reception

May 29, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: Argentine Republic’s May Revolution Reception
Photo: Michael Sloley
State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (right), joins Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to Jamaica, His Excellency Marcelo Ángel Balbi Calvo, in celebrating the 216th Anniversary of Argentina’s May Revolution, at a cocktail reception. The event was hosted at the Ambassador’s official residence in St. Andrew on Wednesday (May 27).

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State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (right), and Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to Jamaica, His Excellency Marcelo Ángel Balbi Calvo, raise a toast to Argentina during a cocktail reception marking the 216th Anniversary of the country’s May Revolution. The reception was hosted at the Ambassador’s official residence in St. Andrew on Wednesday (May 27).

 

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, delivered remarks during a cocktail reception commemorating the 216th Anniversary of Argentina’s May Revolution. The reception was hosted at the official residence of the Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to Jamaica in St. Andrew, on Wednesday (May 27).
Last Updated: May 29, 2026