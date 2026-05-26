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PHOTOS: Ambassador of Mexico Calls on Foreign Affairs Minister

May 26, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: Ambassador of Mexico Calls on Foreign Affairs Minister
Photo: MARK BELL
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), shares in dialogue with Ambassador of Mexico to Jamaica, Roberto Canseco Martínez, during a recent call by the Ambassador at the Ministry in Kingston.

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Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), exchanges greetings with Ambassador of Mexico to Jamaica, Roberto Canseco Martínez, during a during a recent call by the Ambassador at the Ministry in Kingston.
Last Updated: May 26, 2026