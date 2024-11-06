| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: Ambassador Marks Pays Official Visit to the Town of Windsor

November 6, 2024
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Derrick Scott
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (third right, first row), is welcomed to the town of Windsor in Hartford, Connecticut, by Mayor, Nuchette Black-Burke, on November 1. Sharing the welcome are Windsor Council members, employees and residents.

The Full Story

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (head of table), addresses members of the Windsor Council during a visit to the town in Hartford, Connecticut on November 1. Beside the Ambassador is the town’s Mayor, Nuchette Black-Burke.
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (second right), displays the Windsor seal, presented to her by Mayor, Nuchette Black-Burke, during a visit to the town in Hartford, Connecticut, on November 1. Sharing the moment are Windsor Council members, Ronald Eleveld (second left) and Len Walker.
Last Updated: November 6, 2024

