| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Advertisement
Ministry of Local Government and Community Month

PHOTOS: Ambassador Marks Calls on Governor of Connecticut

November 24, 2024
Foreign Affairs
Share
PHOTOS: Ambassador Marks Calls on Governor of Connecticut
Photo: Derrick Scott
Connecticut Governor, Ned Lamont, welcomes Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, during a recent courtesy call at the State Capitol in Hartford.
PHOTOS: Ambassador Marks Calls on Governor of Connecticut
Photo: Derrick Scott
Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, presents Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee and Appleton rum to Connecticut Governor, Ned LaMont, during a recent visit to the State Capitol in Hartford.
PHOTOS: Ambassador Marks Calls on Governor of Connecticut
Photo: Derrick Scott
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, signs the visitors’ book at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, during a recent courtesy call on Governor Ned LaMont.
PHOTOS: Ambassador Marks Calls on Governor of Connecticut
Photo: Derrick Scott
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (third left), engages with Connecticut Governor, Ned LaMont (third right) and his team, on matters of trade, health, tourism, education and agriculture, during a recent courtesy call at the State Capitol in Hartford.
Last Updated: November 24, 2024