PHOTOS: Ambassador Marks Calls on Bloomfield Mayor

November 24, 2024
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Derrick Scott
Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, presents Bloomfield Mayor, Danielle C. Wong, with a package of premium Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee, during a recent visit to the town in Connecticut.
Photo: Derrick Scott
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (left), is greeted by Mayor of Bloomfield, Danielle C. Wong, during a recent visit to the town in Connecticut
Photo: Derrick Scott
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (fourth left) engages in discussion with members of the Bloomfield Town Council, during a recent visit to the town in Connecticut. Seated at the head of the table is Bloomfield Mayor, Danielle C. Wong.
Last Updated: November 24, 2024