PHOTOS: Ambassador Marks Calls on Bloomfield Mayor November 24, 2024 Foreign Affairs Photo: Derrick Scott Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, presents Bloomfield Mayor, Danielle C. Wong, with a package of premium Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee, during a recent visit to the town in Connecticut. Photo: Derrick Scott Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (left), is greeted by Mayor of Bloomfield, Danielle C. Wong, during a recent visit to the town in Connecticut Photo: Derrick Scott Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (fourth left) engages in discussion with members of the Bloomfield Town Council, during a recent visit to the town in Connecticut. Seated at the head of the table is Bloomfield Mayor, Danielle C. Wong.