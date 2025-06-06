PHOTOS: Ambassador Anderson Presents Credential to United States Department of State June 6, 2025 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Photo: Derrick Scott Jamaica’s Ambassador-designate to the United States (US), Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, presents copies of his letters of credence to Chief of Protocol of the US Department of State, Ambassador Monica Elizabeth Crowley on Wednesday (June 4). Ambassador-designate Anderson arrived in Washington DC on May 28 to begin his tour of duty as Jamaica’s 14th envoy to the US. The Full Story Jamaica’s Ambassador-designate to the United States (US), Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, receives a warm handshake from Chief of Protocol at the US Department of State, Ambassador Monica Elizabeth Crowley, during a visit to the Department of State on Wednesday (June 4), to present his credentials. Ambassador-designate Anderson arrived in Washington DC on May 28 to begin his tour of duty as Jamaica’s 14th envoy to the US.