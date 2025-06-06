| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: Ambassador Anderson Presents Credential to United States Department of State

June 6, 2025
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Derrick Scott
Jamaica’s Ambassador-designate to the United States (US), Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, presents copies of his letters of credence to Chief of Protocol of the US Department of State, Ambassador Monica Elizabeth Crowley on Wednesday (June 4). Ambassador-designate Anderson arrived in Washington DC on May 28 to begin his tour of duty as Jamaica’s 14th envoy to the US.

Last Updated: June 6, 2025