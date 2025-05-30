PHOTOS: Ambassador Anderson Meets with Embassy Staff May 30, 2025 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Photo: JIS FileJamaica’s Ambassador-designate to the United States (US), Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson (right), addresses Jamaican Embassy staff during a meeting on Thursday (May 29). He arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday (May 28) to begin his tour of duty as Jamaica’s 14th ambassador to the US. (Photo of Derrick Scott) The Full Story Jamaica’s Ambassador-designate to the United States (US), Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, poses for a photograph with Embassy of Jamaica staff in Washington DC on Thursday (May 29). He arrived in the US capital on Wednesday (May 28) to take up his appointment as Jamaica’s 14th Ambassador to the US. (Photo Derick Scott).