PHOTOS: Ambassador Anderson Meets Haiti’s Prime Minister

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (ret’ d) Antony Anderson (right), greets Prime Minister of Haiti, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé. The occasion was a reception in honour of the visiting Prime Minster at the Embassy of Haiti in Washington DC on Tuesday (July 15).

