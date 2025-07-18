PHOTOS: Ambassador Anderson Meets Haiti’s Prime Minister July 18, 2025 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Photo: Derrick Scott Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (ret’ d) Antony Anderson (right), greets Prime Minister of Haiti, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé. The occasion was a reception in honour of the visiting Prime Minster at the Embassy of Haiti in Washington DC on Tuesday (July 15). The Full Story Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), Major General (ret’d) Antony Anderson (centre), shares a photo opportunity with Prime Minister of Haiti, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé (left), and Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti to the US, His Excellency Lionel Delatour. Occasion was a reception in Mr. Fils-Aimé’s honour, at the Embassy of Haiti in Washington DC, on Tuesday (July 15).