PHOTOS: Ambassador Anderson Meets Ambassador Andrew Young

Photo: Derrick Scott

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Rt’d.) Antony Anderson (right), receives a warm handshake from American diplomat and activist Ambassador Andrew Young. Occasion was a dinner reception held in Ambassador Anderson’s honour by restaurateur and philanthropist, Mack Wilburn (centre) on Friday (June 20) in Atlanta. Sharing the moment (from left) are Marcia Reid and Angie Wynter. Ambassador Anderson was in Atlanta for a two-day official visit from June 19 to 22.