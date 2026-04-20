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PHOTOS: Agriculture Minister Pays Courtesy Call on Ambassador Anderson

April 20, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: Agriculture Minister Pays Courtesy Call on Ambassador Anderson
Photo: Derrick Scott
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (right), is greeted by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, during a recent courtesy call at the Embassy in Washington DC. Minister Green was in Washington for the recent Agriconnect Latin America and the Caribbean Round Table. The Minister also participated in a bilateral meeting with representatives of the World Bank and Inter-American Institute of Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) to discuss the Agriconnect Action Plan for Jamaica.

The Full Story

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (left), is in conversation with Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, during a recent courtesy call at the Embassy in Washington DC.

 

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (second left), provides an update on the recovery of Jamaica’s agriculture sector following Hurricane Melissa and investment opportunities in Jamaica’s agriculture and mining sectors, during a recent courtesy call at the Embassy. Listening are Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson (third left), and representatives from the Ministry and the Embassy.
Last Updated: April 20, 2026