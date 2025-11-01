PHOTOS: Aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in sections of Kingston November 1, 2025 Listen Hurricane Relief & Recovery Share Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEYPersonnel from the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company carry out power restoration work in the vicinity of the 100 Lane community off Red Hills Road in St. Andrew, following the passage of the catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Melissa. The Full Story Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company contractors work to restore power in sections of the 100 Lane community off Red Hills Road in St. Andrew, following the passage of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa. A workman removes fallen trees on Wednesday (Oct. 29), which blocked a section of Perkins Boulevard in Kingston, following the passage of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa. Motorists navigate a section of Perkins Boulevard in Kingston on Wednesday (Oct. 29), where fallen trees partially blocked the roadway following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.