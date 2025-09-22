PHOTOS: Access Financial 25th Anniversary Awards Ceremony

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre) enjoys a light moment with (from left) Chief Executive Officer, Access Financial Services, Hugh Campbell (left) and Executive Chairman, Access Financial Services, Marcus James, at the entity's 25th Anniversary Gala and Awards Ceremony held on September 20, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

