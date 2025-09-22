| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: Access Financial 25th Anniversary Awards Ceremony

September 22, 2025
Finance & Public Service
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre) enjoys a light moment with (from left) Chief Executive Officer, Access Financial Services, Hugh Campbell (left) and Executive Chairman, Access Financial Services, Marcus James, at the entity's 25th Anniversary Gala and Awards Ceremony held on September 20, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

The Full Story

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams (left) is greeted by Chief Executive Officer, Access Financial Services, Hugh Campbell, at the entity’s 25th Anniversary Gala and Awards Ceremony held on September 20, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston. Looking on is Vice President of Finance, Access Financial Services,  Brian Salmon (right).

 

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, addresses the audience at Access Financial Services 25th Anniversary Gala and Awards Ceremony held on September 20, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.
