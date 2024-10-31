PHOTOS: A Touch of France 2024 Launch October 31, 2024 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Ambassador of France to Jamaica, His Excellency Olivier Guyonvarch, addresses the press launch of the biennial French Expo, “A Touch of France 2024”, at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday (October 29). The Full Story Ambassador of France to Jamaica, His Excellency Olivier Guyonvarch (right), converses with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL), Captain Jedrzej Mierzewski, during the press launch of the biennial French Expo, “A Touch of France 2024”, at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday (October 29).