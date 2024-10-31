| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: A Touch of France 2024 Launch

October 31, 2024
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Ambassador of France to Jamaica, His Excellency Olivier Guyonvarch, addresses the press launch of the biennial French Expo, “A Touch of France 2024”, at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday (October 29).

Ambassador of France to Jamaica, His Excellency Olivier Guyonvarch (right), converses with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL), Captain Jedrzej Mierzewski, during the press launch of the biennial French Expo, “A Touch of France 2024”, at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday (October 29).
