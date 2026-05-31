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PHOTOS: 60th Anniversary of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS)

May 31, 2026
Labour
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PHOTOS: 60th Anniversary of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS)
Photo: Dave Reid
State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams (second left) along with (from  left), Senior Advisor to the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Bindley Sangster; Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dione Jennings; and Chief Technical Director with responsibility for the Social Security Division in the Ministry, Audrey Deer-Williams, participate in a church service held at the Boulevard Baptist Church on May 31, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).
PHOTOS: 60th Anniversary of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS)
Photo: Dave Reid
State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams delivers remarks at a church service held at the Boulevard Baptist Church on May 31, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).
PHOTOS: 60th Anniversary of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS)
Photo: Dave Reid
Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dione Jennings, reads the scripture lesson during a church service held at the Boulevard Baptist Church on May 31, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).
PHOTOS: 60th Anniversary of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS)
Photo: Dave Reid
State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams (centre) is greeted by Pastor of the Boulevard Baptist Church, Rev. Devon Dick (left) during a church service, held at the Church on May 31, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS). Looking on is Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dione Jennings.
Last Updated: May 31, 2026