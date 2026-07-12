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Photos: 2026 Jamaica Festival Song Presentation Show

July 12, 2026
Culture
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Photos: 2026 Jamaica Festival Song Presentation Show
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (seated, third left), looks on as patrons are presented with Jamaican flags during the 2026 Jamaica Festival Song Presentation Show at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston on Saturday (July 11).
Photos: 2026 Jamaica Festival Song Presentation Show
Photo: Dave Reid
Finalist Brother C, performs his song ‘Jamaica Woie’ during the 2026 Jamaica Festival Song Presentation Show at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston on Saturday (July 11).
Photos: 2026 Jamaica Festival Song Presentation Show
Photo: Dave Reid
Finalist Bovia, performs her song ‘Jamaica Pon Di App’ during the 2026 Jamaica Festival Song Presentation Show at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston on Saturday (July 11).
Photos: 2026 Jamaica Festival Song Presentation Show
Photo: Dave Reid
Patrons enjoy the performances of the finalist in the 2026 Jamaica Festival Song Competition, during the 2026 Jamaica Festival Song Presentation Show at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston on Saturday (July 11).
Photos: 2026 Jamaica Festival Song Presentation Show
Photo: Dave Reid
The 2026 Jamaica Festival Song finalists, share a photo opportunity during the 2026 Jamaica Festival Song Presentation Show at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston on Saturday (July 11).
Last Updated: July 12, 2026