PHOTOS: 2021 Jamaica Festival Song Competition

July 20, 2021
One of the 12 Jamaica Festival Song Competition finalists, Errol “Reggae Max” Graham, gave a soothing performance with his song, “Sweet Jamaica”, on the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) website, Facebook and YouTube platforms, on Thursday (July 15).

 

A 2021 Jamaica Festival Song Competition finalist, Desmond Boyd, performs his song, “Rumba Box”, on the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) website, Facebook and YouTube platforms, on Thursday (July 15).
