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Photo: St. James Festival Queen Contestants Visit JIS Regional Office

June 21, 2026
Culture
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Photo: St. James Festival Queen Contestants Visit JIS Regional Office
Photo: Avair Nembhard
Acting Manager at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Montego Bay Regional Office, Nickieta Sterling (centre) hosts contestants in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Miss St. James Festival Competition during a courtesy call at the Agency's office on Wednesday (June 17). The visit formed part of the contestants' grooming regime in preparation for the parish competition on Saturday, June 27 at the Iberostar Hotel in St. James. Pictured (from left) are Tehillah Auboine, Miss Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency; Herisia Murray, Miss United Finance Sales and Service; Monekelya Sommerville, Miss B&S Shutter Care and More; Tanya Kentish, Miss LCH Developments Ltd.; Siddonia Reid, Miss Chow’s Cash & Carry; Hope Renee Hosang, Miss Toney Ward’s Auto & Service Centre; Marnalee Wilson, Miss Rosevale Jerk Centre; and Gisele Gordon, Miss Tropical Tours Ltd.
Last Updated: June 21, 2026