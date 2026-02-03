| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

PHOTO: NEPA Receives Donation of Hurricane Relief Items

February 3, 2026
Environment
Share
PHOTO: NEPA Receives Donation of Hurricane Relief Items
Photo: Mark Bell
The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) received a donation of hurricane relief items from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Caribbean to support protected-area workers and their families who have been affected by Hurricane Melissa. The handover took place on January 27 at BL Williams International Limited, Newport West, Kingston. Participating in the handover (from left) are Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Environmental Management and Sustainability Division, NEPA, Anthony McKenzie; Botanist, Natural History Museum of Jamaica, Institute of Jamaica (IOJ), Keron Campbell; Safety and Security Coordinator, Para la Naturaleza, Manuel Mercado Martin; Community Development Officer, Caribbean Coastal Area Management Foundation, Claudine Townsend; Conservation Science Officer, Jamaica Conservation and Development Trust (JCDT), Shane Brown; and Director, Planning, Projects, Monitoring, Evaluation and Research Division, NEPA, Ainsworth Carroll.
Last Updated: February 3, 2026