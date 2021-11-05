PHOTO: Minister Shaw Virtually Attends Opening Ceremony For The China Int’l Expo

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, virtually participates in the opening ceremony for the Fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum from his offices in St. Andrew on Thursday (November 3). The CIIE acts as a major platform for international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges and open cooperation. It facilitates countries and regions all over the world to strengthen economic cooperation and trade, and to promote global trade and world economic growth in order to make the world economy more open.
JIS News
home » JIS News » Industry
Photo of the day
Minister Without Portfolio, Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (right) pictured in conversation with (from left) Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Courtney Williams; Chair PSRA, Joseph Issa; and Managing Director, Toyota Jamaica Limited, Thomas Connor. The event was the official ceremony for the handover of the Private Security Regulation Authority’s (PSRA) new Mobile Registration Unit MRU by Toyota Jamaica Limited on Thursday (November 4) at the company’s St. Andrew offices. The event also featured the launch of the PSRA’s online licence renewal portal. Photo: R. Fraser
Click to view more
Latest stories
Health & Wellness
Local Government
November 5, 2021
Coronavirus
November 5, 2021
National Security
November 5, 2021
JIS radio
November 5, 2021
JIS News | Presented by: lorraine walker mendez
November 5, 2021
Get the Facts | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
November 5, 2021
Feature | Presented by: dontae matthews
Get the facts