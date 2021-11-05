PHOTO: Minister Shaw Virtually Attends Opening Ceremony For The China Int’l Expo

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, virtually participates in the opening ceremony for the Fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum from his offices in St. Andrew on Thursday (November 3). The CIIE acts as a major platform for international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges and open cooperation. It facilitates countries and regions all over the world to strengthen economic cooperation and trade, and to promote global trade and world economic growth in order to make the world economy more open.